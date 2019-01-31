News

Kissimmee police calling man's disappearance suspicious

Pedro Mari-Carrion Jr., 40, last seen Saturday

By Brianna Volz - Web producer

Pedro Mari-Carrion Jr., 40, has been missing since Jan. 26, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. (Photo: KPD)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police Department is calling a 40-year-old man's disappearance suspicious.

Police said Pedro Mari-Carrion Jr.'s family hasn't seen him since Saturday.

More News Headlines

Authorities said Thursday that they're still working to find him.

Details on why his disappearance is being called suspicious were not immediately released.

Police said there are no suspects or persons of interest in the investigation at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.