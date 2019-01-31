Kissimmee police calling man's disappearance suspicious

Pedro Mari-Carrion Jr., 40, has been missing since Jan. 26, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. (Photo: KPD)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police Department is calling a 40-year-old man's disappearance suspicious.

Police said Pedro Mari-Carrion Jr.'s family hasn't seen him since Saturday.

MISSING:Pedro Mari-Carrion Jr. (40) was last seen by family on Jan. 26. Our department was recently notified & detectives believe the circumstances surrounding his absence are suspicious. If you have any information please contact the Kissimmee Police Department: (407) 846-3333 pic.twitter.com/BN05luDny5 — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) January 29, 2019

Authorities said Thursday that they're still working to find him.

Details on why his disappearance is being called suspicious were not immediately released.

Police said there are no suspects or persons of interest in the investigation at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

