Kissimmee officer almost hit by car while he was crossing the street

Some of the drivers were caught near schools

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department teamed up with Best Foot Forward on Thursday to raise driver awareness for pedestrians walking in marked crosswalks.

Police said 31 drivers were giving citations for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Investigators said drivers were cited in the area of Oak Street and Thacker Avenue.

During Operation BFF, an officer was almost hit while he was crossing the street.

 

 

 

Officers said the point of Operation BFF was to raise awareness and lower the number of crashes involving pedestrians. 

So far in 2019, almost 80 drivers have been given warnings or citations for failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks in Osceola County.

 

