Kissimmee officer almost hit by car while he was crossing the street

Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department teamed up with Best Foot Forward on Thursday to raise driver awareness for pedestrians walking in marked crosswalks.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department teamed up with Best Foot Forward on Thursday to raise driver awareness for pedestrians walking in marked crosswalks.

Police said 31 drivers were giving citations for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Investigators said drivers were cited in the area of Oak Street and Thacker Avenue.

During Operation BFF, an officer was almost hit while he was crossing the street.

Officer almost gets hit as he attempts to cross at the cross walk on Oak Street near Central Avenue! Drivers must yield to pedestrians at crosswalks orherwise you could seriously hurt someone AND face a min $166 fine. #OperationBFF pic.twitter.com/oQ02YN0bxO — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) April 18, 2019

Cars are lined up along the side of the road, all pulled over for failure to yield. @kissimmeepolice and @StCloudPD are working hard to create change at Kissimmee Trail and N. Thacker Avenue #OperationBFF #iY4Peds pic.twitter.com/DS49EVv5qi — Best Foot Forward (@BestFootCFL) April 18, 2019

Watch as this driver zooms through the crosswalk while 3 people (+dog) cross the street. Who has the "right of way" here? The people walking through the crosswalk! Have questions about this? Learn the law: https://t.co/YmsvBfw2Dh #OperationBFF #iY4Peds @kissimmeepolice pic.twitter.com/PRUMjq8rqb — Best Foot Forward (@BestFootCFL) April 18, 2019

Officers said the point of Operation BFF was to raise awareness and lower the number of crashes involving pedestrians.

So far in 2019, almost 80 drivers have been given warnings or citations for failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks in Osceola County.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.