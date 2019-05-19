Kissimmee police investigate shooting in Walmart parking lot

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Walmart on Saturday.

Police said officers went to the parking lot in the 1400 block of East Osceola Parkway at about 7:19 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

Police have evidence the shooting occurred only in the parking lot. Police said no evidence of a shooting in the store was discovered.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident in the parking lot. Police said no one involved remained at the scene and have not been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department.

