Kissimmee Police looking for 3 suspects accused of posing as officers

The Kissimmee Police Department is looking for three suspects accused of pretending to be officers.

Police said the scam did not work at one of the businesses they tried to fool.

Investigators said several business owners in the Dyer and Vine Street area have told officers the suspects have asked them to pay a monthly donation.

Authorities are reminding people they would never do that.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 407-846-3333.

