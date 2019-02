KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police Department said it found a man that was reported missing earlier Sunday.

Police said 69-year-old Reginal McArthur was found unharmed and will be reunited with his family.

Earlier on Sunday, McArthur wandered away from his home and was seen leaving a Walmart at 4444 W. Vine St.

McArthur has Parkinson’s disease and spells of confusion, police said.

