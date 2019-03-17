Kissimmee police find missing 16-year-old boy with autism

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - UPDATE: Gabriel Hall was found safe shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Original story below:

Kissimmee Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing Sunday morning.

Gabriel Hall was last seen around 10:15 a.m. riding a foot-powered scooter in an area near the Kissimmee Bike Path, which is near 2000 North John Young Parkway.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and bright blue tennis shoes. He is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

Hall's family says he has autism and he is not familiar with the Kissimmee area.

Anyone with information concerning Hall's whereabouts is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.

