Kissimmee police seek help finding missing woman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police said a Silver Alert has been issued as they search for a missing woman.

Police said Dollis Graham left Solid Rock Church of God at 1904 Michigan Ave. around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, saying she was going to get something to eat for her granddaughter.

Graham has not been heard from since she left the church, police said.

Graham left the area in a 2006 blue Toyota Corolla. Police said the vehicle has faded bumper stickers on the rear driver's side bumper and the front bumper has damage to it. There are beads and a cross hanging from the rear-view mirror and a child seat in the car.

Police said Graham reportedly has beginning stages of dementia.

Anyone who has information about Graham's whereabouts is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Police said calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous and callers can be eligible for cash rewards.

