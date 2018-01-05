Kissimmee psychotherapist accused of battering patient, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A psychotherapist at a behavioral health center is accused of battering a female patient on multiple occasions, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

The victim contacted police on Dec. 27 and said that she had been a patient of Gerardo James DeJesus, Ph.D., at Mindful Behavioral Healthcare on East Oak Street for the past three months.

She said DeJesus touched her multiple times in an "unwanted manner, outside of the scope of his care," according to a news release.

He was arrested Friday on three counts of battery.

Mindful Behavioral Healthcare's website lists DeJesus as an adolescent and adult psychotherapist who treats anxiety, depression, dreams and self-destructive behavioral patterns. He is also an Episcopal priest, according to the website.

News 6 has contacted Mindful Behavioral Healthcare for a comment about the arrest. This post will be updated when a reply is received.

The Kissimmee police have asked that any other potential victim call them at 407-846-3333.

