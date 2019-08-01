Kissimmee teen death initially ruled as homicide, now ruled as suicide

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police Department said a teen death initially investigated as a homicide, has now been ruled as a suicide.

Coralis Enid Remigio Rivera was found dead in her home by her friend on the 1300 block of Roscoe Drive in Kissimmee on May 19, according to police.

At the time police treated the death as a homicide case, according to Kissimmee investigators.

The Medical Examiner's Office has officially ruled her death as a suicide, according to Kissimmee police.

