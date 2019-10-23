Kissimmee teen with developmental disorder reported missing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy with a development disorder has been reported missing and now, the Kissimmee Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the teen.

Lean Gabriel Colon Melendez was last seen in the 4100 block of Wellington Woods Circle around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. He was wearing jeans and a blue jacket.

Colon Melendez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.

