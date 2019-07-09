Kitten adoption deals around Central Florida

They are adorable, oh so cuddly and deserve their own day.

It’s National Kitten Day Wednesday, and local animal shelters are offering up deals on kitten adoptions.

Brevard Humane Society

On Wednesday only, if you adopt one kitten, the adoption fee for a second kitten will be waived. Kitten adoptions are $35, and each kitten will be spayed, neutered and up to date on vaccines.

“Studies show that adopting kittens in pairs is more successful than adopting just one, so in honor of National Kitten Day, we will waive the adoption fee of the second kitten for anyone wishing to adopt a pair,” a Brevard Humane Society official said.

Osceola County Animal Services

Osceola County Animal Services is waiving cat and kitten adoption fees in July with a donation of $25 worth of school supplies. The full price to adopt a cat is $60. You can also donate school supplies to adopt a dog for $15.

Halifax Humane Society

On Wednesday only, the Halifax Humane Society is running a special where any kitten adoption is $20 and the adoption fee for a cat older than 1 year is only $5.

Humane Society of Marion County

During July, the Humane Society of Marion County is offering kitten adoption fees for $25. The fee includes includes spay, neuter, vetting, vaccinations and microchips.

Orange County Animal Services

For the month of July, the adoption fee for both cats and dogs is $10.

Flagler Humane Society

On Wednesday only, the Flagler Humane Society is offering two kittens for the price of one. You can adopt two kittens for $75.

Lake County Animal Services

On Wednesday only, Lake County Animal Services will have buy one, get one on kittens for $10.

