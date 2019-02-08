Knife falls to ground at OIA when woman pushes TSA agent, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was apprehended at Orlando International Airport after she tried to make her way into an employee entrance and a knife was found, according to Transportation Security Administration officials.

TSA agents said the woman was trying to enter the Known Crew Member entrance to the East Checkpoint at OIA when the incident took place.

She was denied entry because she wasn't an authorized airline employee, officials said.

The woman tried to get past the TSA officer who wouldn't let her in to the area, according to a TSA spokesperson. When the agent continued blocking her, the woman pushed him and a knife fell to the ground, the spokesperson said.

TSA officials called Orlando Police Department officers to respond to the scene and worked with them to handle the incident.

"Assaults on our officers are never tolerated and we will continue to work with the police and the courts," the TSA spokesperson said.

The incident did not affect screening operations, officials said.

It's unclear what charges, if any, the woman is facing.

No other details were immediately available.

