Knife-wielding man in wheelchair injured officers, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Officials from the Winter Haven Police Department said two of their officers were injured Friday after encountering Emmanuel Ruiz Mejia, 29, who they described as a knife-wielding man in a wheelchair.

Authorities said two officers were called to Central Tavern in Winter Haven where "a man in a wheelchair was reported to have a large knife attached to the wheelchair." Officers said the man would take out the knife and flaunt it.

Officers said when they told Mejia they were investigating a possible disturbance, he tried to roll past them in his wheelchair. Police said they then noticed and removed a large "sword-style knife" from the back of Mejia's wheelchair.

Officers said while they continued to talk to Mejia, they noticed him holding his left hand under his thigh, holding something. Authorities said when Mejia refused to show his hands, one officer used a Taser on him.

An arrest affidavit said Mejia then pulled a large, serrated knife out from underneath his thigh. When he refused to hand over the knife, officers tackled him to the ground, according to the affidavit.

During the altercation, Mejia thrust the knife toward one officer, cutting the officer's face and neck, police said. Officials said Mejia then threw the knife at the other officer, which cut that officer's hand.

Officers said both officers' injuries were minor.

Police said Mejia was arrested on two charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two charges of resisting officers with violence and four charges of resisting officers without violence.

