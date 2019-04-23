Kohl's expands Amazon returns program to all stores

Returning something to Amazon just got a whole lot easier.

Kohl’s officials announced that at all its stores, you will be able to return Amazon items, without a box or label, and it will return them for customers for free starting in July.

The program started as a pilot in 2017 with 100 stores across Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee. Now, all Kohl’s stores will be accepting Amazon returns.

“We are thrilled to bring Amazon Returns at Kohl’s to all of our stores across the country,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “Amazon and Kohl’s have a shared passion in providing outstanding customer service, and this unique partnership combines Kohl’s strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon’s reach and customer loyalty. This new service is another example of how Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers.”

Regardless of the return reason and packaging status, items will be accepted by Kohl’s and returned to Amazon for you.

Kohl’s will also carry more Amazon products in more than 200 stores, its officials announced last month.



