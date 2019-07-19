Kohl's launches adaptive clothing line for kids with special needs

Kohl’s is the latest company to roll out clothes specifically for children with special needs.

The retailer announced last week it is introducing adaptive apparel to its three largest kids’ brands, Jumping Beans, SO and Urban Pipeline.

The clothes feature abdominal access and sensory-friendly options as well as wheelchair-friendly options.

Kohl’s wants its adaptive clothing to be stylish, quality apparel but unique to the needs of its special needs customers.

The clothes range in size from babies all the way to juniors and young men and is available now on Kohls.com.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.