Kohl's rolls out weekly Military Monday discount

To thank active and former military personnel, veterans and their families, Kohl’s has introduced a Military Monday discount.

Every Monday, only in store, a 15% military discount will apply to those who qualify.

To get the discount, customers must show a valid military ID, military dependent ID or veteran ID card at the time of purchase.

“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl’s vice president, district manager and a champion for the military discount. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back and lighten the load for families who have given so much.”

For more information, click here.