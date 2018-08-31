Labor Day weekend activities around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fill your Labor Day weekend with these fun events that are happening around the Orlando area.

Epcot Food & Wine Festival

Thursday through Nov. 12

Epcot

200 Epcot Center Drive

Lake Buena Vista

The highly anticipated Epcot Food & Wine Festival has arrived.

Military get FREE admission to Crayola Experience

Friday to Monday

Active and retired military personnel and their immediate family can enjoy a free day at Crayola Experience.

Friday

Movieola: E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

August 31, 6 p.m.

Lake Eola Park

Orlando

Pack a picnic and watch "E.T." at Lake Eola.

Saturday

License-free saltwater days

Sept. 1, all day

The fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers Saturday.

Luau on the Lake

Sept. 1-2

14900 Camp Mack Road

Lake Wales

Experience Camp Mack with kids' fishing contest, rock painting, food, a band and more.

Orlando Science Center Bank of America Museums on Us Weekend

Sept. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orlando Science Center

777 E. Princeton St.

The first full weekend of every month, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders get in free to the Orlando Science Center.

Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union

Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium

655 W. Church St.

Camping World Kickoff Game

Sept. 1, 8 p.m.

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Orlando

Watch Alabama take on Louisville in NCAA college football action.

Sunday

Family Movie Night at Old Town

Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee

The featured film is “Jumanji (2017).”

Monday

Harry P. Leu Gardens Free Admission

Sept. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1920 N. Forest Ave.

Orlando

Get in free to Leu Gardens.

Maitland Public Library Lego Free Build

Sept. 3, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

501 Maitland Ave. S.

Maitland

Let your creativity soar with Legos at this free event.





