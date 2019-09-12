Lace up your shoes for Universal's Epic Character Race

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is running in on the marathon trend with its inaugural Epic Character Race Weekend.

Runners can start training for the races set to take place Feb. 1 and 2. The resort is giving runners the option to run a 5K or 10K through its immersive theme parks.

Organizers say runners will get a first-ever opportunity to race through Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure and snag a photo with some of its iconic characters throughout the race route.

Participants will earn an Instagram-worthy medal and get exclusive swag to commemorate the inaugural run, according to a theme park press release.

Registration packages go on sale in October. For more information visit the Epic Character Race website.

