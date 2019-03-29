Lake County caregiver accused of roughly shaking 94-year-old woman

CLERMONT, Fla. - The Clermont Police Department said a caregiver has been accused of roughly shaking a 94-year-old woman.

Police said officers responded to the Crane's View Lodge on Hooks Street around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said officers with the Department of Children and Families were also at the senior living community.

Authorities said the son of a 94-year-old woman said he was concerned his mother was being abused by a caregiver.

The son told officers he placed a nanny camera inside his mother's room, according to police.

The camera caught footage of alleged incidents of abuse, according to investigators.

Police said the video shows Soebhagwatie Changoer roughly handling the victim by shaking her on or around her shoulders and arms.

Investigators said the footage shows the suspect using her open hand to push the victim's head down onto her pillow while the victim was seated.

Authorities said Crane's View Lodge management suspended Changoer before police were notified.

The victim did not require medical attention due to the alleged incidents, according to police.

Changoer was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail.

She has been charged with one count of abuse of an elderly person.

