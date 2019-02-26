Lake County commissioners delay vote on gun range property permit

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County commissioners decided Tuesday to table a vote on properly permitting a gun range that many neighbors say is troubling.

Neighbors tell News 6 they have been complaining for months about Treasure Island Gun Range near Leesburg. They said it's not safe and bullets fly too close in the area. An attorney for property owners told the commission that nearby St. John’s Marsh had to close the public access area after so many bullets hit trees there. He’s hoping for a fully contained range where bullets can’t leave the range.

Dozens of neighbors showed up Tuesday, hoping that commissioners would vote no on a conditional use permit that would allow the gun range owners to operate.

Lake County code enforcement inspectors said they've gotten complaints from neighbors about the range since 2017. There have also been a lot of back and forth with zoning regulation rules regarding the 99-acre property.

On Tuesday, a lawyer for the gun range proposed a few changes and said the range is working to be a better neighbor. He said they’re willing to limit nighttime hours for law enforcement training, cease firing from military vehicles, limit special events to a few times a year and restrict the use of helicopters.

"Sitting on my back porch and trying to drink a cup of coffee, and actually feeling and hearing my windows shake. I invite any one of you to come to my house," said Larry Mott, who lives near the range.

Neighbor Kim Miller said the range is causing a poor quality of life for area residents.

"This is what we live with, the quality of our life, our property values and public safety should be a consideration," Miller said.

News 6 will keep you posted when the county commission makes a decision.

