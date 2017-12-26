Lake County father accused of drowning his toddler daughter set to appear in court

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County father accused of drowning his 18-month-old daughter will appear in a Lake County court Tuesday.
Jeremy Main, 38, was arrested in October by Lake County sheriff's deputies. In the report, the toddler's mother called 911 saying her husband had killed their daughter McKenzie.
Main's wife told police told police that, "He killed their baby due to the complainant divorcing him," the report said.
Officials forced their way into the Lady Lake home off 39730 Redbud Road and found the toddler dead in the bathtub and no sign of Main.
Main drove himself to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Village's Annex to turn himself in.
"I killed my daughter and failed to kill myself," Main told employees.
