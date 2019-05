LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Lake County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Deputies said Alainnah Bates had a dispute with her mom at home and has not been seen since April 28.

Bates left home with some of her belongings, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-343-9529.

