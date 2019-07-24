Lake County road to be renamed in honor of fallen Army hero

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A road in Lake County will be renamed in honor of a local soldier who died while fighting for the U.S. during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

On Aug. 2, a dedication ceremony will be held to officially change a portion of County Road 44 between County Road 452 and South Fish Camp Road in the Eustis area to Pfc. Derek Arthur Gibson Memorial Highway.

Gibson, who graduated from Eustis High School in 2004, enlisted in the Army in 2005 and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Brigade Combat team 2nd Infantry. He was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq in Oct. 2006.

Less than a year later, he was killed by an improvised explosive device on April 4, 2007 at 20 years old.

“It is with our deepest gratitude that we name this road in honor of Pfc. Gibson, a Lake County native who gave his life for our country,” Commission Chairman Leslie Campione said. “We hope that this small gesture on behalf of the board will allow the entire community to continue to honor the military service of this decorated war hero and forever remember his bravery.”

Gibson received the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Iraqi Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.