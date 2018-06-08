Lake County sheriff requests $9.8 million budget increase

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The growing population is prompting Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell to ask county commissioners for a budget increase of $9.8 million.

Commissioners received the formal request June 1. Commissioner Sean Parks said he thinks the increase is necessary.

"We have got to find a way to make it work," Parks said.

If approved, the funds will allow the Sheriff's Office to hire 28 additional staff members and offer a pay increase for deputies.

Lt. John Herrell said the Sheriff's Office has lost staff due to the better-paying salaries they are being offered at neighboring agencies.

"When all these other agencies around us start out more than that and they have better pay, then we have to do something just to attract, not to mention retain, quality deputies, but we have got to do something," Herrell said. "So, it really is a big issue."

There is apprehension from commissioners.



Commissioner Wendy Breeden fully supports the Sheriff's Office and said the office employees are "top notch," but she said there's no way the county can come up with $9.8 million this year without making serious sacrifices.

Those sacrifices could mean closing libraries or the like.

Parks said they will not look at raising taxes to offset the request.

In addition, Breeden said money needs to be put back into the reserve fund to offset the amount that was taken after Hurricane Irma.

"It is a lot of money, but when you look at it, this is a big situation and what he is trying to do is a big task," Herrell said.

Four Corners resident Jose Gonzalez said he wouldn't mind paying more in tax dollars if it meant more deputies on the streets.

"We have grown in this particular area leaps and bounds, but our sheriffs have been the same probably 10 years that I have been here. So, it's been one of those things that as we grow they're not growing so," Gonzalez said. "I am all for it. So, whatever we can do as a community, I would say that we have to do that."

