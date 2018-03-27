Lake County to add gas tax to ballot

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County commissioners voted 3-2 to add a question on the November ballot concerning a gas tax increase for road infrastructure.

The increase would add a 5-cent sales tax for every gallon of gas pumped. Over a year's time, that would mean about $50 for drivers, and would net the county about $4 million a year. The tax would last until 2029.

Eustis mom Shannon Carrasco said she would consider a "yes" vote for the tax.

"The money has to come from somewhere. They want all this improvement, but no one wants to pay for it. No one wants to put the resources there," Carrasco said.

The money would be used for road widening, resurfacing, clay repaving, traffic signals and other road projects. County officials said more than 40 percent of roads are in dire need of repair.

If the gas tax passes, it would begin in 2020.



