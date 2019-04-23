News

Lake County to discuss memorial for the Groveland Four

Plaque would be located at courthouse in Tavares

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

TAVARES, Fla. - Lake County officials are hoping to move forward with a plan to build a monument-style plaque for the Groveland Four.

A meeting will be held Tuesday to discuss the memorial, which would be located at the historic courthouse in Tavares.  

More News Headlines

Earnest Thomas, Charles Greenlee, Samuel Shepard and Walter Irvin -- the so-called Groveland Four -- are all dead.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis pardoned the four African-American men, 70 years after they were falsely accused of raping a 17-year-old white woman in Lake County. 

[VIEW: See proposed monument styles at bottom of story]

Officials posted samples of what the plaque could look like in their meeting agenda. 

If approved, staff will begin seeking proposals for construction. 

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. 

Watch News 6 and check back at ClickOrlando.com for updates.

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.