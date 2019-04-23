Lake County to discuss memorial for the Groveland Four

TAVARES, Fla. - Lake County officials are hoping to move forward with a plan to build a monument-style plaque for the Groveland Four.

A meeting will be held Tuesday to discuss the memorial, which would be located at the historic courthouse in Tavares.

Earnest Thomas, Charles Greenlee, Samuel Shepard and Walter Irvin -- the so-called Groveland Four -- are all dead.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis pardoned the four African-American men, 70 years after they were falsely accused of raping a 17-year-old white woman in Lake County.

[VIEW: See proposed monument styles at bottom of story]

Officials posted samples of what the plaque could look like in their meeting agenda.

If approved, staff will begin seeking proposals for construction.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m.

