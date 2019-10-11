Lake deputies catch men installing credit card skimmers

PHOTO CREDIT: Lake Sheriff's Office

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Jake Corman and Deputy Danny Young caught two men installing credit card skimmers.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputies were on proactive patrol when they saw Ramon Ibarra, 43, of Miami, and Michel Serrano, 39, of Miami, at JB's Food Mart on Picciola Road in Fruitland Park.

Deputies said the men were putting skimmers on the fuel pumps.

Ibarra and Serrano were taken into custody.

The suspects were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, use of a scan skim device, petit theft, identity theft and drug charges.

Investigators said detectives are trying to determine if the men are responsible for any other skimmers in Florida.

