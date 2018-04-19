Lake Howell ROTC teacher accused of having sex with student

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Lake Howell High School ROTC instructor was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of having sex with a student on multiple occasions, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the investigation began Tuesday when they received a tip through the Florida Abuse Hotline claiming that 47-year-old Bryan Teet had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The victim told deputies that her relationship with Teet began with personal conversations that led to kissing and touching before they engaged in sexual activity first in early April then again Monday, according to the arrest affidavit.

The girl, whose age was not provided, told authorities that she had never had sexual intercourse before the incidents with Teet, the report said. Sexually explicit conversations with Teet were found on her phone, according to authorities.

Teet admitted to being at the location the victim provided deputies and said that he ran out the back door when someone knocked on the front door, the report said.

Deputies said Teet was arrested Wednesday evening on two counts of sexual assault. He has since posed bond and has been released from the Seminole County Jail.

A Seminole County Public Schools spokesman said Teet has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the allegations. He has worked for the district since August 2015 and has no previous discipline on his record.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.