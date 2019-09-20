Lake Mary student arrested for bringing ‘disassembled' gun in backpack

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary High School student was arrested for bringing a "disassembled" gun to school in their backpack.

The school district said once law enforcement was made aware of the situation, it was resolved safely within two minutes.

At no time was a threat made to the campus, according to school officials.

School officials said the student was arrested and will be disciplined per the district's code of conduct.

The district is reminding everyone to report suspicious activity through the Campus App or the Speak-Out hotline at 800-423-8477.



