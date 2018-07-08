Lakeland man dead after holding daughter hostage in 24-hour standoff, officials say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Officials say that Lakeland man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he barricaded himself and his 6-year-old daughter inside his home for 24 hours.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Gary Cauley had his daughter barricaded inside the home after he got in an argument with his estranged wife around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say the argument escalated around 1 p.m. on Saturday when Cauley learned that his wife was taking his daughter to the beach with a man that he didn't like. He then armed himself and threatened to not let his daughter leave.

Deputies say that Cauley's wife called 911 and authorities spoke with Cauley on Saturday night during the standoff. Authorities said they believed that the 6-year-old was safe during the standoff.

Cauley released his daughter to authorities on Sunday. Deputies say that Cauley died from a self-inflicting gunshot wound after he released his daughter.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.