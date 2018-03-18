Lakeland woman accused of leaving scene of fatal crash arrested, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland woman accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash has been arrested, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Friday at Highway 98 North and West Socrum Loop Road in Lakeland.

Deputies said two cars were involved in the crash at around 6:20 p.m. Witnesses were able to describe the woman who fled the scene on foot.

The woman was identified as Christina Westdorp, 36, deputies said.

A Toyota Camry with three people inside was stopped at a stop sign on West Socrum Loop Road and attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Highway 98, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the Camry pulled into the path of Westdorp's northbound Mitsubishi Galant. The two cars collided in the intersection, causing the Camry to roll once, and coming to a rest on its tires.

Westdorp got out of the Mitsubishi and fled, deputies said.

Deputies surrounded the area, and a K-9 unit responded to find Westdorp. Deputies said she was eventually found at a home on Lake Gibson Lane, where she was arrested.

The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. The two other passengers in the Camry were taken to Lakeland Regional Health and were said to be in stable condition.

"According to the preliminary investigation, the other driver was at fault in this crash, but because the suspect fled the scene, she is facing a serious felony charge," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Westdorp admitted to deputies that she had used marijuana and methamphetamine that evening, but denied she was involved with the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Westdorp was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail. Deputies said she is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

