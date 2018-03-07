Mob scene causes chaos at Wawa in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police were forced to break up a large crowd at a Wawa early Wednesday morning after officers say hundreds of clubgoers gathered in the parking lot.

Officers said the crowd came from nearby GILT nightclub on Bennett Road and gathered at the store on Colonial Drive around 2 a.m.

Witnesses say people were hauling trash, blaring music and blocking off entrances to the store.

Police say they cleared the crowd.

No one was hurt, and no arrests were made.

