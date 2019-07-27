Large crowd honors life of grandmother shot dead in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday night, about 100 people stood at the corner where an Orlando grandmother was shot dead on Wednesday.

"Y'all did her wrong and she didn't deserve that," said a loved one. "Like, who does that? And I'm angry because that could have been my mamma. That could have been anybody mamma. That hurts!"

Bishop Kelvin Cobaris said that people who live near Ivey Lane in Orlando are also fed up with innocent people being killed, calling for the community to take back its neighborhood.

"We're not calling on the police tonight to fix it. We're not calling on political leaders to fix it. But the Bible says if you call on me, I'll answer you and show you great," said Cobaris.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that Norma Jean Brewer was shot dead while riding her bicycle at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of Willie Mays Parkway and Cypress Street.

Brewer's cousin, Valerie Chambers said that Brewer helped anyone who needed it, and wants whoever is responsible for her death to be found.

"I'm not really, you know mad or angry with the person that did this, but I do pray that justice be served because my cousin did not deserve this," said Chambers.

Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling 800-423-TIPS.



