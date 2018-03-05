1 dead in Christmas fire

CHRISTMAS, Fla. - One person died after a large fire broke out Monday morning at a modular home in Christmas, officials said.

Two people were able to escape the fire, which was reported on Luke Street, south of Colonial Drive.

More News Headlines

Orange County fire officials said three people lived at the home, and a body was found after the fire was extinguished.

Flames were seen on Sky 6 video ripping through the roof of the home, which officials said is a total loss.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

No other details, including the victim's name, have been released.

Unknown if structure was occupied. Total loss. Investigating. https://t.co/WXIEpTFCLq — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 5, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.