News

Large fire burns Lake Mary condos

Firefighters battle blaze at Regency Park at Lake Mary

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Firefighters rescued people from their homes and a stairwell after a large fire broke out early Monday at a Lake Mary condominium complex.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported at Regency Park at Lake Mary on Secret Harbor Lane near Lake Emma Road.

More News Headlines

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.