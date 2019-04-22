Large fire burns Lake Mary condos

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Firefighters rescued people from their homes and a stairwell after a large fire broke out early Monday at a Lake Mary condominium complex.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported at Regency Park at Lake Mary on Secret Harbor Lane near Lake Emma Road.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#breaking: Huge Fire at Regency Park in Lake Mary... residents being evacuated. Live at 6 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/R3GtpwZRmM — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) April 22, 2019

