Large law enforcement presence at Deacon Jones Blvd. in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. - A large law enforcement presence was seen in Eatonville Saturday.

Authorities blocked off part of Deacon Jones Boulevard at West Kennedy Boulevard with police line tape as an investigation was reportedly in progress.

Eatonville Mayor Eddie Cole said he does not have any information, but that his heart goes out to the families involved.

"This is a sad day in our community," Cole said.

