APOPKA, Fla. - A large trash fire caused heavy smoke visible to motorists on Maitland Boulevard and State Road 441 Monday afternoon.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the fire started at a recycling and metal yard on Apopka Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. Crews are taking a defensive approach and working to protct adjacent piles of materials on the ground from the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

