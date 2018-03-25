Large Winter Park home goes up in flames overnight

WINTER PARK, Fla - Winter Park Fire Department responded to 911 calls about 2 a.m. Sunday about a fire at a large home on the 900 block of North Park Avenue in Winter Park.

According to authorities, the fire caused serious damage to the home, including multiple collapses throughout the structure. The basement collapsed, forcing firefighters to attack the fire with a defensive plan.

Fortunately, no one was home when the house went up in flames, and authorities are still not sure what caused the fire.

WPFD was on the scene well after the fire was out making sure all hot spots were fully out.

WKMG is told that the house was under renovation when the fire happened.

