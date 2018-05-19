Las Vegas shooting survivor graduates from University of Florida law school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A woman who once thought she might never walk again after being shot in Las Vegas last October graduated from the University of Florida Law School on Friday.

Kristin Babik was on a respirator and in a lot of pain when she spoke to News 6 from her hospital bed after the mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival.

"I didn't know if I was going to be able to walk again when they told me where the bullet was," she said.

The bullet, which was lodged between two of her vertebrae, has not been removed.

Friday, she not only walked, but she walked across the stage at her graduation.

"I'm just excited to be graduating with my friends," she said.

She said she realizes her graduation means much more.

Babik said her law professors helped her by letting her do much of her coursework at home, as she's still afraid of large open spaces and auditoriums.

"It was already tough, as is law school for most people, but having everything that happened, it definitely meant a bit more to me," she said. "I'm just really proud of myself."

She said she's proud to be starting a new chapter -- a chapter that she said has a lot of possibilities.

"To be continued," she said.

According to the school, only one out of every three law students who begin UF's law school go on to graduate.

Babik defied the odds, in more ways than one.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.