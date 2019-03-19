Now is your last chance to get 6 months free with a Universal Orlando pass purchase

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering six months free with the purchase of a two- or three-park seasonal or annual pass.

This offer is only available for purchase and activation until April 4, according to a news release.

With the purchase of a pass, guests can check out new attractions, in addition to crowd favorites, with benefits including Universal Express access after 4 p.m., early park admission, free self-parking, invites to exclusive events, special discounts on separately ticketed events including Halloween Horror Nights, access to unique experiences at special events, additional discounts throughout Universal Orlando and more.

The new coaster Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade June 13. There will also be a new nighttime projection experience named Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle that will debut later this year.

The TODAY Cafe will also be coming this spring at Universal Orlando and will allow guests to feel like they're walking onto the set of the TODAY Show.

To purchase a pass and access the deal, guests can head to the Universal Orlando website here.

