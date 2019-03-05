News

Latest internet challenge involves throwing shoes

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

Every day, there’s a new challenge making its way around social media. 

One of the most recent taking Twitter by storm is all about Vans shoes. 

The challenge began when a Twitter user noticed her Vans shoes always landed upright when she threw them onto the floor. The internet wasted no time testing out the theory. 

Dozens of videos have been posted of people tossing their Vans, and for the most part they land upright. One video showed the shoes being dropped from eight stories up.

 

 

Even Steve Van Doren of Vans got in on the challenge. 

 

 

Can you figure out why this challenge works?

Vans are sneakers for skaters and the soles of the shoes are heavy. That weighs the shoe down, helping flip them when thrown. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

