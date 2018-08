GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. - Have you heard the joke about "why did the alligator cross the road?" Me neither.

But what I do know is that we could all learn a lesson from this gator that properly used a crosswalk to cross the road in Huntington Beach State Park in South Carolina.

We all have seen people who don’t cross the road properly.

Maybe they will see this video and take note.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.