Signalized crosswalk to be added at intersection of fatal crash in Volusia

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some days are harder than others for Susan Boebert, who lost her daughter almost two years ago.

"We miss her every day. We think about her always," Susan Boebert said.

A driver fatally struck 19-year-old Stephanie Boebert as she crossed Nova Road on her way to Mainland High School. There's now a memorial that stands at the intersection.

"If you have a place where cars have to stop, so you can cross the road, it's better than taking your life into your own hands," Susan Boebert said.

Since the tragic crash, state lawmakers have pushed for signalized crosswalks. Rep. David Santiago had the Florida Department of Transportation conduct studies that showed two crosswalks are needed, as students dodge cars along International Speedway Boulevard.

"The signalized portion of it is what's going to be beneficial," Santiago said.

Santiago showed a rendering of what the crosswalks will look like and how they will work.

"This will stop traffic in both directions. Typically, the typical crosswalk just has the light and there's still moving traffic that can come from other directions. This will stop everyone from moving legally across this crosswalk," he said.

One crosswalk will be along a stretch of International Speedway and the other will be on the east side of Mainland High School, along White Street and Clyde Morris Boulevard.

"They're trying to make it safer and I hope it works," Boebert said. "I hope no other parent has to go through the pain that I'm feeling."

The crosswalks cost a total of $650,000 and should be completed by mid-2019.



