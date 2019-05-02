Lawsuit claims Orange County Schools didn't stop teachers from sexually abusing student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A lawsuit claims that Orange County Public Schools failed to protect its students, which led to two teachers having sexual relationships with a girl at Ocoee High School.

The lawsuit, filed last month on behalf of the victim who was 17 at the time the abuse happened, alleges that teachers, students and activities on campus were not properly monitored, which led to the abuse.

Former Ocoee High School teachers Chad Michael Coy and Ryan Stewart Kirkpatrick are both currently serving prison sentences on charges relating to having sex with the girl in the fall of 2016.

The girl's father told News 6 at the time that the abuse happened on campus, including once during a lockdown drill.

Allegations against OCPS include allowing the girl to be unsupervised with the male teachers, failing to put procedures in place to prevent sexual abuse or inappropriate behavior, failing to keep students safe and failure to put measures in place to assess whether personnel posed a risk to students, among other things.

Attorneys claim the girl, who is now an adult, suffered emotional trauma, great humiliation, psychological disorders and needed to undergo medical treatment as a result of the abuse.

The lawsuit is seeking $15,000 in damages.

