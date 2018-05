LEESBURG, Fla. - Leaders in Leesburg are scheduled to vote Monday on new rules regarding panhandling in the city.

Under the proposed ordinance, people would be banned from blocking sidewalks and from approaching cars in intersections.

The ordinance also outlaws profane and threatening language.

The new rules are part of several proposed changes to improve the look of the city.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

