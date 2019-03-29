Leesburg men shot at children walking home, used racial slurs, police say

James Reidnauer, 31, and Brent Van Besien, 33, are accused of calling two Leesburg children racial slurs and shooting at them.

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Lake County mother can be heard in a 911 call telling her children to stay down and away from the windows after two white men called the siblings racial slurs and shot at them sending them running home.

The 12-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were walking home on Goose Prairie Road March 17 from the BP gas station and cut through the area near a church when the victims said James Reidnauer, 31, and Brent Van Besien, 33, confronted them.

The area where the victims were walking was near the Lisbon Church of God where Lake County students are picked up and dropped off by the school bus, the victims' mother said in the 911 call.

"They tried to block them in before with their truck," she said.

The siblings said Reidnauer asked, "What are you doing?" to which the 16-year-old said "just walking home with his sister."

At which point Reidenauer again asked "What are you doing?" and Van Besisen called the 16-year-old a racial slur before both men fired their guns at the children, according to the arrest report.

The siblings ran home and in the 911 call from their mother it's clear they were running out of fear. Police who responded said neither child was injured but "both were visibly frightened."

[WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN 911 CALL BELOW]

In the 911 call the mother tells her children they shouldn't have even responded to the men's questions, "You don’t ever speak you just run."

When deputies spoke with the suspects, both men said they had confronted two "meth heads" and Reidnauer fired "a warning shot into the ground to prevent them from breaking into the house." Van Besien, who is a convicted felon, said only Reidnauer fired the shot. Deputies said they found bullet casings from a Smith and Wesson 9 mm.

Both men described the victims as a "brown guy" and a "white girl" who were in their 20s or 30s, according to the report. Deputies said Van Besien "then changed his story saying he never actually got a good look at the people because he was quite a distance away."

Reidnauer and Van Besien are both charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm during a hate crime. Van Beisen faces additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lake County Jail records show both suspects were booked into the jail March 18 and have not posted bond.

As a dispatcher tried to calm the mother telling her to take deep breaths. She responded "We have to get out of this neighborhood."

"They weren’t doing anything," she said. "All they did was walk home from the store."

