Leesburg police investigate crash involving pedestrian

LEESBURG, Fla. - The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 27 near Picciola Road on Saturday evening.

Police said traffic is being diverted in both directions. Northbound U.S. 27 is being diverted up Picciola Road and back to U.S. 27 from Indian Trail and Picciola Cutoff in Fruitland Park. Southbound U.S. 27 is being diverted from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Thomas Road to Tally Road and back to U.S. 27 at Key Scales Ford.

Delays were expected in the area. Police advised drivers to find alternate routes and use caution.

