Legendary greeter at Disney's Grand Floridian has died

Picture by: Chapman Photography via Facebook page of Richard Gerth: Grand Floridian Greeter

ORLANDO, Fla. - Grand Floridian's favorite longtime greeter, Richard Gerth, has passed away, his Facebook fan page confirmed Thursday.

Gerth was 92 years old, according to published reports.

"Disney World has lost its greatest cast member," one woman wrote on Instagram.

If you do a quick search for Gerth's name on Instagram, among the other social media platforms, you'll find many results from fans who are now sharing their photos taken with Gerth from over the years.

Many loving comments were left on Gerth's Facebook fan page, as well.

"A true Disney icon has passed," another fan wrote. "My heart is heavy with this news. Walking into the Grand Floridian will never be the same."

