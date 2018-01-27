Legoland hotel in Winter Haven evacuated, officials say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - The Legoland hotel in Winter Haven was evacuated Friday night after authorities received a call about a possible fire, officials said.

It was discovered that a candle was left unattended in a room on the fourth floor, which caused smoke and an alarm. Authorities said this was all confined to one room.

There was no fire nor were there any injuries, authorities said.

The hotel was evacuated in an abundance of caution until the source of the smoke was found. Authorities said all guests and staff are safe, and were being allowed back to their rooms.

