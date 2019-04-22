Lemon-glazed doughnuts back at Krispy Kreme for limited time

Have you missed Krispy Kreme’s lemon-glazed doughnuts? They are coming back, but only for one week.

Krispy Kreme has this zesty doughnut flavor starting today at all locations throughout Central Florida through April 28.

They’re baaaack…Lemon Glazed Doughnuts are returning to participating shops this week only! https://t.co/g3CSTP56ng pic.twitter.com/dritERAi3F — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 22, 2019

If lemon-glazed is one of your favorites, be sure to try one of Krispy Kreme’s three new fruit-flavored doughnuts making their debut from May 6 to June 16.

Krispy Kreme described the new doughnuts as:

Pineapple Doughnut: This brightly decorated doughnut is bursting with pineapple filling so delicious you’ll think you’re in the tropics.

Key Lime Doughnut: A fresh take on summertime, this doughnut is filled with Key Lime Kreme to give you the tartness you crave, balanced with the sweetness of a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

Strawberry Doughnut: This doughnut is jam-packed with strawberry filling and decorated to resemble one of summer’s tastiest fruits.

Click here to find a lemon-glazed doughnut near you.

(Credit: Krispy Kreme)

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.